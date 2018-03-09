New park planned for Westbank Indian Band intended for entire community

The Westbank First Nation (WFN) is welcoming the entire community to enjoy amenities planned for a park at Quail Lane.

An open house Thursday night revealed enhancements for a property next to the WFN Youth Centre.

“It will be open to all users in the area so they can join our community,” Loretta Ghostkeeper, WFN Engineering Manager said.

The park will include a baseball diamond, stadium and soccer field.

WFN member amenities at the park include a beach volleyball court, picnic area, traditional pit house and community garden.

They are looking for community help with park furniture and cultural details to reflect local First Nation Heritage.