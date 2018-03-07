Police expected at Dartmouth, Bedford schools Thursday following threat: officials

Halifax Regional Police will be on-site at three schools on Thursday as a precautionary measure, after a threat was made towards the schools on Wednesday.

According to police, the schools affected are Rocky Lake Junior High School in Bedford, Ian Forsyth Elementary in Dartmouth and Caledonia Junior High School in Dartmouth.

In a message sent to parents on Wednesday evening, Caledonia Junior High School principal Lisa Vaughan says the school “immediately contacted” police after learning about a threat made towards the school and that police are investigating.

“Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is priority,” the note to parents read.

“At this time, police have not deemed it necessary to close the school.”

Parents of students who attend Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford received a similar letter, saying there would be police on-site after a threat was made towards that school as well.

The schools have not said what the threat was or how it was made at this time.