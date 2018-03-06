Canada
March 6, 2018 3:54 pm
Updated: March 6, 2018 4:02 pm

Bill Morneau says Trump’s attempt to link steel tariffs and NAFTA will not improve deal

By Reuters

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks to media after meeting with private sector economists, in Toronto on February 16, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Linking steel with the ongoing renegotiation of NAFTA will not improve the tri-country trade agreement and Canada will respond firmly but appropriately if the United States puts tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Tuesday.

“We see ourselves as an important part of the U.S. supply chain. We see that we’re an important part of the U.S. and NATO security alliance. So we are currently putting forward the position to the United States that we believe Canada should be exempt from any tariffs on steel or aluminum,” Morneau told reporters in Vancouver.

