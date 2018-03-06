Reporter Paul Bliss ‘no longer with’ CTV after investigation into sexual misconduct allegations

CTV Toronto confirmed Tuesday that Queen’s Park reporter Paul Bliss was ‘no longer with’ Bell Media weeks after a former employee came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Bliss was suspended by the company in January, pending the results of an investigation, after Bridget Brown, a former CTV journalist, wrote a blog post about an “award-winning CTV reporter and anchor” who kissed her without consent and attempted to initiate “oral sex.”

Brown didn’t name names in the blog, but confirmed the allegations to Global News.

CTV hasn’t revealed the results of the investigation.

She said she came forward after CTV published allegations against former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown.

In an interview with Global News, Brown said she was encouraged to come forward following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in the U.S. media industry.

“I knew for a fact that sexual harassment and sexual assault in the workplace were happening here in Canada,” she told Global News.

“I wanted to speak out because I hoped it would encourage other women who have experienced something like this also be able to share their truth,” said Brown. “Hopefully, if nothing else, perpetrators get the message that if they’re behaving inappropriately in the workplace, people are going to find out and there are going to be consequences.”

