Aaron Roy returns to professional bull riding in Lethbridge

The winningest Canadian bull rider in professional bull riding history made his return to Alberta this weekend.

Aaron Roy is a name known in the bull-riding community but his journey to success has been anything but easy because of nearly career-ending injuries.

In 2013, Roy’s ride at the Calgary Stampede was one that shocked the crowd. During his third round of competition, he was bucked off his 1,700-pound bull. Doctors told him he had broken his back. The concern wasn’t whether Roy would ever ride again, it was whether he would ever walk again.

“When they told me I could have been paralyzed it was….[it] kind of hit us pretty hard,” Roy said on Saturday night. “They said if I didn’t go into surgery right then, [I] probably was going to be paralyzed.”

Roy went on to make a miraculous full recovery with two rods and eight screws in his back.

A short 16 months later, he was back on his feet, winning the 2014 PBR Canada Finals and competing the full year in 2015.

But then another setback came in 2016: Roy broke his femur at his eighth World Finals.

“I found… breaking the leg a lot worse than the back,” Roy recalled. “I’d rather not do that again but you never know in bull riding.

“I’ve broken the two biggest bones in my body now, so hopefully I’m done.”

This weekend in Lethbridge, Roy made his return to the PBR, once again defying all odds.

“This is my first time riding. Last night was the first bull I’ve got on since I broke my leg.”

People who have witnessed Roy’s journey firsthand are in awe of his determination.

“It had been 18 months since he last rode, and to come back like he did last night — it’s perseverance, but it’s got to come down to a love. It really does because when you think about it, you’re putting your life on the line,” PBR announcer Brett Gardiner said.

Roy sat in eighth place after his first night, eventually finishing fourteenth in his return to PBR competition.

It’s not the ride he hoped for, but it’s a miracle he even got this far.

After overcoming obstacles, one after another, Roy isn’t done yet. He smiled when asked how long he expects to keep taking part in bull riding.

“Ha, [I] haven’t really decided on that yet, but I’m just kind of coming back this year, just to have fun.”