York Regional Police charge teacher with sexual assault

A 64-year-old teacher has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

York Regional Police say they began an investigation on Feb. 23 after receiving information about a teenage student who was reported to have been sexually assaulted.

Frank Defina has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation and one count sexual interference. The Vaughan man has taught science at a Catholic school in Markham since 1989.

“Investigators want to ensure that there are no additional victims and are asking anyone with information to please come forward,” police said.

Defina is set to appear in court on March 21.