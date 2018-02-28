Berardi kicking it up for his first official fight at Winter Warriors II at Memorial Centre

Muay Thai kickboxer Mac Berardi says his first official fight is better later than never.

“I’m nervous but, all in all fairly confident coming in,” he said.

READ MORE: CHEX Daily tries Muay Thai at Kawartha Combat

It’s a rematch of sorts as Berardi was supposed to face his opponent in November, but he says a series of unfortunate events prevented it.

They’ll now step into the ring at Winter Warriors II, a card set for Saturday at the Peterborough Memorial Centre – the first time the arena has hosted such an event.

“He didn’t bring his blood work, so unfortunately it turned into an exhibition fight,” he said. “I actually had food poisoning that day as well. I preformed pretty well considering.”

The 20-year-old practises twice daily at Kawartha Combat in preparation for the fight.

And he’s not the only fighter eager for Muay Thai action – a sport that combines boxing, knees, elbows, kicking, and clinching.

Matt Loescher hasn’t fought in two years and is putting in extra hours to get in fighting shape.

“I have’t fought since 2016, so it’s a comeback for me,” he said.

The 26-year-old has been waiting for the perfect time to come back and says the local card is ideal.

READ MORE: Feasibility study examines future of Peterborough Memorial Centre

“I had surgery on my eyes, and needed to recover – now I am ready,” he said.

The fight card will feature a 4-man tournament, last man standing wins. The winner of the tournament will receive a one month trip to train Muay Thai in Bangkok, Thailand, sponsored by Kawartha Combat.

Doors open at 6 p.m., fights start at 7 p.m.