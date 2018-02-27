Stacey Dash announces run for U.S. Congress

Stacey Dash is looking to make a career change that could see her relocating from Hollywood to Washington as she prepares to enter the world of politics.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the former Clueless star has filed papers with the U.S. Federal Election Commission to run for a congressional seat in California, forming a campaign committee registered under the name “Dash to DC.” In the filing, Dash, 51, plans to run as a Republican for a seat in the House of Representatives representing California’s 44th district.

For Dash’s Twitter followers, news of her political aspirations should come as no surprise, given that she floated the idea in a tweet earlier this month.

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

She followed that up by tweeting, “Things are taking shape,” and “Soon.”

Things are taking shape. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 22, 2018

Soon. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 24, 2018

In recent years, Dash has garnered headlines due to her often outrageous comments reflecting her extreme right-wing political views, which she espoused during her short-lived tenure as a contributor to Fox News (she was hired in 2014 and parted ways with the network in January 2017).

Memorable moments in recent years include calling Grey’s Anatomy star Williams “a Hollywood plantation slave,” complain that the transgender rights movement was beginning to “infringe upon my rights too much” and dissing Leonardo DiCaprio as Chicken Little for addressing climate change in his Oscar acceptance speech.

Dash confirmed her foray into politics in a subsequent tweet, shutting down comments pointing out that the 44th district — which includes Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach — has been a Democratic stronghold for decades, and voted overwhelmingly for presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a huge margin of 83 per cent, with only 12 per cent of the district’s voters casting a ballot for Donald Trump.