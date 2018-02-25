Regina cancer survivor hopes to inspire others to give blood amidst shortage

Canadian Blood Services is calling on more donors in Regina to give blood after donations slowed this past winter.

“Currently right now for Regina … in order to stock up for spring, we have over 1,700 open appointments right now,” said Katherine Wasylynka, Canadian Blood Services territory manager for Regina and southern Saskatchewan.

“We’re looking for people, in particular new donors and O negative, to step up and roll up their sleeves.”

But it’s not just Regina — blood supplies are low across the country, currently sitting at about a two- or three-day supply.

“We like to sit about five- to eight-day supply, “Wasylynka said. “It’s been a particularly tough year this year — we’ve had so many storms across Canada that have impacted our national supply right now.”

Rose Strother-Stewart is sharing her story in the hopes that others are encouraged to donate.

Strother-Stewart first began volunteering for Canadian Blood Services 19 years ago. Since then, she has given blood 69 times and her husband of 35 years has donated 150 times.

But it wasn’t until two years ago that Rose realized just how important giving blood can be.

“All of a sudden in July I had a couple of days where I wasn’t feeling really good and I had a bit of abdominal cramping,” she recalled.

After going to her doctor and undergoing a series of tests, Rose received a diagnosis.

“They ordered a CT scan and … I had it one afternoon about 4 p.m. and by 6:30, our doctor phoned us with the results that it was ovarian cancer,” she explained.

Since then, Strother-Stewart has received several blood transfusions, deepening her appreciation for the act of giving blood.

“I realize even more how important it is, if they order blood that I need, to be able to get one or two units,” she said.

Rose’s ongoing treatment and blood transfusions allow her to live her life and she is thankful to all those who have been able to donate.

“It’s so important, if you need it, to know that it’s there,” she added.

Visit Canadian Blood Services online, download their app or call 1-888-236-6283 to find a nearby donation site.