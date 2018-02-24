Athletes arrive in Edmonton for Red Bull Crashed Ice

Excitement is building for the upcoming Red Bull Crashed Ice event as competitors begin to arrive in Edmonton for the world championship.

On Saturday, a public obstacle course was held at Rundle Park where fans had an opportunity to meet Oli Isaac and Steven Cox, two of the Canadians competing.

Isaac is from Sherwood Park and is in his final year of an electrical engineering degree at the University of Alberta.

“It’s really exciting to be able to compete in front of a hometown and to have friends and family that are able to come out and watch,” Isaac said.

“One of the great things about having the event in Edmonton is right now I think 14 of the top 16 Canadians are from Eastern Canada. So, it’s really nice to have a presence in Western Canada.”

About 135 athletes, including men, women and juniors, from 25 countries are competing in the ice cross downhill races this year in Edmonton.

“Skating is part of our religion in Canada. People they come, they enjoy the show, they like to stay to the end too,” Cox, from Quebec, said. “This year is going to be unreal. I love the big jumps. I love the transitions.”

In 2015, the downhill ice race brought more than 70,000 people to downtown Edmonton. The event also generated more than $5 million in economic impact.

However this year instead of seeing the races for free, fans will have to buy tickets.

“I think the show from the sport side and the track side will be impressive. So I don’t see why people would not show up like they did in 2015,” Chris Papillon, Red Bull Crashed Ice Sport Director, said.

“I’m expecting to get a big crowd again this time. I think the sport fits with Edmonton.”

Cox said more athletes will begin to show up in the upcoming days and weeks. Depending on a few qualifying races still occurring, Cox expects about 35 Canadians to compete in Edmonton.

The World Championship event rolls into Edmonton on March 9 and 10. Tickets are already on sale.

Watch below: Global News coverage of the 2015 Red Bull Crashed Ice event in Edmonton