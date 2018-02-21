Man struck and killed by truck in central Scarborough

A man has died after he was struck by a truck in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent, just south of Highway 401, at around 6:40 p.m., with reports the man was hit.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

*update*

COLLISION:

Kennedy Rd & Antrim Cres

-victim has succumb from the injuries sustained

-traffic services reconstructing the scene for investigation#GO332000

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) February 22, 2018

The man later died from his injuries.

Police said the truck driver remained at the scene.

The traffic services unit was called in to investigate the circumstances leading up to the collision.