‘Hey Alexa’: Alberta Health Services to offer ER wait time estimates through Amazon’s Alexa

“Hey Alexa” is a statement many people now say to get everything from the weather forecast or a recipe to hearing their favourite song.

But now, if an Albertan should have an injury or feel sick enough to head to an emergency room, they can also get an estimate of the amount of time they might be sitting in the waiting room.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced Wednesday that estimated emergency room wait times are now available on Amazon Alexa, making it the first public healthcare organization in the country to use the technology.

Along with the wait times, the AHS Alexa Skill — which users can install on their mobile device and connect to their Alexa product — will also be able to give news and information.

Users can ask questions like, “Alexa, ask AHS for emergency wait times,” or “Alexa, ask AHS for latest news,” and get up-to-date information.

Which AHS facilities are included?

Alexa will be able to give information on emergency room wait times for hospitals in Calgary and Edmonton, urgent care centres in the AHS Calgary Zone, along with the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital, Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.

“This service is another way AHS is using innovation and technology to better support Albertans in managing and maintaining their health,” AHS said in a news release.

AHS said it plans to continue adding services to the AHS Alexa Skill, adding it’s also developing a similar service for Google Home products and the upcoming Apple HomePod system.

AHS reminded users that if a patient is in potentially life-threatening condition they should immediately call 911 or go directly to the nearest emergency department.

