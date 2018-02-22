Unique menu collaboration at 15th annual Gala of Culinary Inspirations

WINNIPEG – A team of chefs from six restaurants across Winnipeg are coming together to create a unique menu at this year’s Gala of Culinary Inspirations in March.

It’s the chance to try a one-of-a-kind meal while supporting the Manitoba Chapter of the Canadian Hemophilia Society.

Executive Director of the Manitoba Chapter, Christine Keilback, said the menu follows different themes every year and this year, it’s European Bistro. She said it’s the first time all chefs will collaborate on the entire five course menu, whereas previous years have seen each chef in charge of one course.

Keilback said the gala is the largest fundraising event of the year for the organization. Proceeds stay in the province and support programs and services for families who are affected by inherited bleeding disorders.

The 2018 Gala of Culinary Inspirations takes place March 9 at the Delta Winnipeg.

For more information, visit the Canadian Hemophilia Society Manitoba Chapter website here.