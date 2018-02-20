Dinosaur figurines, replicas stolen from Alberta’s Jurassic Forest theme park

RCMP north of Edmonton are searching for three suspects after dinosaur figurines, replicas and electronics were stolen from the Jurassic Forest theme park.

Police were called to a break in at the facility near Gibbons, Alta. just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2.

Police believe the suspects used the large gate at the entrance of the park to enter the facility, which is closed for the season. Surveillance video shows a U-Haul cube van enter the property and three men enter the business, police said.

Several items were stolen, including electronics and computer towers. Large glass dinosaur figurines and replica dinosaur skulls were also taken from the gift shop, RCMP said in a media release Tuesday.

Police are now looking for three men. The suspects are described as:

Male No. 1: Wore black pants, a black winter Canada Goose parka, a grey hoodie with the hood up. He was also wearing white and black gloves.

Male No. 2: Wore blue jeans, a grey sweater or jacket under a black jacket with white and grey stripe. He was also wearing black and yellow gloves. The man had a moustache and goatee and was carrying a crowbar.

Male No. 3: Wore blue jeans, a black bomber style winter jacket, black gloves and a black balaclava.

Jurassic Forest is a 40-acre prehistoric attraction located just minutes north of Edmonton. It’s home to massive, life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, including Stegosaurus, Triceratops, Albertosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex.

Anyone with information on the break in and theft is asked to call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.