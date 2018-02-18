Sports
February 18, 2018 10:01 pm

Rachel Homan leads women’s curling team back from the brink

By The Canadian Press

Canada's skip Rachel Homan, above, watches teammates sweep the ice during a women's curling match against Denmark at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of – Rachel Homan has put Canada’s women’s curling team into playoff contention with an 8-3 win over Japan at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Canadians have won three straight after beginning the tournament with three losses. Homan stole four in the fifth end to take a 6-1 lead over Satsuki Fujisawa’s rink.

Japan came back with a deuce in the next end but Homan’s two points in the seventh led to Fujisawa offering handshakes and conceding defeat.

The win put Canada into a tie for fourth with China and Britain at 3-3.

Canada plays China on Tuesday and Britain on Wednesday to close out the round-robin portion of the event. The top four teams after the round robin advance to the semifinals.

On the men’s side, Canada’s Kevin Koe faces the U.S. later Monday.

