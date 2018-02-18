STM maintenance employees vote for 6-day strike mandate

STM maintenance workers have voted for a six-day strike mandate, hoping they will be able to negotiate a deal with their employer.

Union president Gleason Frenette said the 2,400 workers he represents fear work-life balance will disappear.

Maintenance workers, mechanics, electricians, plumbers, carpenters voted 98 per cent in favour of the strike mandate at a general assembly meeting Sunday.

After about 30 meetings, negotiations with the STM are still ongoing. The union hopes this strike mandate will show there is a change in tone.

Frenette said the employer has never been so “aggressive” in its demands.

He says the STM wants to impose obligatory overtime, even if employees have already performed 500,000 hours of overtime last year.

“We don’t understand. All our employees are dedicated,” he told the Canadian Press.

“500,000 hours is huge. And it’s kept increasing year after year for 20 years.”

Translated from La Presse Canadienne