N.B. RCMP locate missing woman Virginia Jenka
On Sunday, Codiac Regional RCMP in N.B. announced that missing woman Virginia Marie Jenka had been located.
The 34-year-old from Moncton was reported missing to police on Saturday, Feb. 17. She was last seen Friday, Feb. 16 in Moncton getting into a vehicle.
In a release, RCMP thanked the public for their assistance in locating Jenka.
