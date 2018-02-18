Canada
N.B. RCMP locate missing woman Virginia Jenka

N.B. RCMP have found missing woman Virginia Jenka

On Sunday, Codiac Regional RCMP in N.B. announced that missing woman Virginia Marie Jenka had been located.

The 34-year-old from Moncton was reported missing to police on Saturday, Feb. 17.  She was last seen Friday, Feb. 16 in Moncton getting into a vehicle.

In a release, RCMP thanked the public for their assistance in locating Jenka.

