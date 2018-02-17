Weather
Snowfall warnings and travel advisories issued for B.C. southern interior

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. southern interior.

The warning includes the entire Okanagan Valley as well as the Shuswap and Nicola.

A strong Pacific low-pressure system is moving eastward.

The agency says the snow should ease Saturday night.

Strong winds and blowing snow are also expected in areas.

Total accumulations of between 15 to 25 centimetres are predicted.

DriveBC has issued travel advisories for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

