3 suspects, 2 spike belts, 1 helicopter: Early morning police chase ends with arrests in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is recommending charges against three people after a highway chase spanning at least two cities.

APD Sgt. Judy Bird said RCMP officers were initially trying to pull a stolen car over in Surrey around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, when it fled into Abbotsford via the Fraser Highway — dodging a spike belt laid by Mounties.

The RCMP’s Urban Air 1 helicopter continued to pursue, and coordinated with APD officers who laid a second spike belt in the Sumas Flats area, Bird said.

“The suspects did run over the deployed spike belt, and the helicopter was able to update officers to the direction of travel for that stolen vehicle,” she said.

The trio tried to abandon the vehicle and run, but Abbotsford’s K-9 unit tracked them down.

Bird said police arrested two men, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, and a woman who is a minor, all from Surrey.

She said said the three could face charges of possession of stolen property and fleeing from police.

Bird could not confirm if the incident was connected to a report of shots fired near 132nd Street and 62nd Avenue in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP have yet to comment.