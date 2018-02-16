Sports
February 16, 2018 8:36 pm

2018 Winter Olympics faceoff: Intense, funny faces figure skaters make during competition

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Shoma Uno of Japan, Adam Rippon of U.S., Yan Han of China and Paul Fentz of Germany.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson
A A

Figure skaters are known for their graceful, delicate performances at the Winter Olympics – but when their routine warms up, so does the intensity which is shown in their facial expressions.

As these best-in-the-world athletes compete for gold, as the elegant ice darlings hurl themselves across the ice and into the air, gravity takes its toll on the skaters, tugging and warping their faces into not-so-elegant expressions.

From Canada’s Patrick Chan and American Adam Rippon to Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu and Javier Fernández of Spain, here’s a look at some of the most intense, and silly facial expressions Olympic figure skaters make during competition.

1.

Adam Rippon of the United States.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

2.

Micha Ge of Uzbekistan.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

3.

Cha Junhwan of South Korea.

AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

4.

Yan Han of China.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

5.

Canada’s Patrick Chan.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

6.

Shoma Uno of Japan.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

7.

Denis Ten of Kazakstan.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

8.

Michal Brezina of the Czech Republic.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

9.

Paul Fentz of Germany.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

10.

Jin Boyang of China.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

11.

Canada’s Keegan Messing.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

12.

Javier Fernandez of Spain.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

13.

Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
figure skating
Figure skating faces
Figure skating funny faces
Olympic Games
Olympics
olympics 2018
PyeongChang 2018
Pyeongchang Games
South Korea Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News