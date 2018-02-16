What’s open and closed in Regina on Family Day

Canada
Here are civic services, facilities hours and closures on Monday, February 19 during Family Day in Regina.

Civic Offices: Closed.

Landfill: Closed.

Garbage Collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.

Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Information Centre and RideLine closed.

Paratransit Service: Holiday schedule operating from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre/Art Gallery of Regina: Closed.

North West Leisure Centre: Open 12 – 6 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 – 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex (Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre): Open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Parking Services: Meters not in effect.

Public Skate: Jack Hamilton Arena open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

