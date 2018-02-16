Vernon RCMP on the lookout for a stabbing suspect

Stabbing
One man is in hospital after being stabbed Friday morning at a popular Vernon park.

RCMP said that the stabbing happened at Polson Park at 6:30 a.m.

When police arrived at the park, they discovered a man suffering from what appeared to be a single stab wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police said the male suspect fled on a bicycle and has not been located.

“The suspect and victim are believed to be known to each other.  This is not a random attack,” Const. Kelly Brett said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at http://www.nokscrimestoppers.com

 

 

 

 

