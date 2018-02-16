Halifax-based band pulls out of Hedley tour over sexual misconduct allegations

One of the opening bands for Hedley‘s cross-country tour has pulled out of the remainder of the tour after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were levied against the headliners.

Neon Dreams, a Halifax-based electronic dance music band, has opened for Hedley’s Cageless tour since February but announced their decision to leave the tour on Friday.

On Facebook, the members of Neon Dreams wrote that they could “no longer in good conscience” continue on the tour.

“We understand this choice could negatively impact our band professionally but in the end, we have to do what we feel is morally right,” the band wrote.

Numerous people have accused members of the band on social media of committing sexually inappropriate acts and called for the band’s removal from the 2018 Juno Awards, where they were slated to perform.

Among the stories are accusations Hedley preyed on girls as young as 14 years old. Many allegations point fingers at lead singer Jacob Hoggard.

Some of the stories involved underage girls, others involved those who were of consenting age — 16 in Canada.

On Thursday, Corus Radio announced it had suspended all airplay of Hedley songs across its 30 music stations, as did other stations in Edmonton and Vancouver.

Hedley was set to perform in Halifax on Feb. 23 at the Scotiabank Centre.

A spokesperson told Global News on Friday that the concert is still set to go ahead as scheduled.

— With files from Chris Jancelewicz