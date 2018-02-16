Wellness Expo encouraging Winnipeggers to take control of their health

WINNIPEG — The Wellness Expo returns to Winnipeg for its 24th year featuring more than 100 exhibits and numerous seminars to promote health and wellness.

President Rick Thiessen said the three day event brings various industries together to present a comprehensive approach to health, including but not limited to aspects of mental, physical, spiritual and financial health. New in 2018, is The Healthy Home.

“For 24 years we’ve been showing people different ways that you can try and enhance your quality of life to learn how to be proactive in your life, and then you go home and your house kills you,” Thiessen said.

“Mold, bad air, poor water, lack of insulation, and cabinets that leech formaldehyde based glue.”

Thiessen said the new program was introduced to stress the importance of the home environment; something that’s often overlooked in overall wellness.

The Wellness Expo runs from Feb. 16-18 at the RBC Convention Centre.

