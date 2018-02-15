Three people dead following six-car collision in western Manitoba

Minnedosa RCMP were involved in a multi-car collision on Highway 10 Wednesday.

Officers were travelling south around 5:25 p.m. when a northbound SUV lost control and veered into the other lane. It hit another car right in front of the police cruiser and then hit the police car as well.

Two women in the SUV, one 67, the other 51, both from the RM of Glenella-Lansdowne, died at the scene.

A 56-year-old woman from Waywayseecappo, who was a passenger in the first car hit, also died. Three other people in the car were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another three people from other vehicles were sent to hospital with minor injuries. The RCMP officers involved were not hurt.

Police said a total of six vehicles were involved.

Road conditions were a factor in the crash.