Toronto police to vote on confidence in police Chief Mark Saunders

The Toronto Police Association is taking the unusual step of holding a confidence vote, in the leadership of Chief Mark Saunders.

Online voting opened Thursday at 3 p.m. and closes at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 21.

In an internal memo sent to its members, the Toronto Police Association Board of Directors explains a “No Confidence Vote sends a message to the Chief, our elected City leaders, and the community that our members have lost confidence in the Chief’s ability to act in the best interests of the membership and the community.”

The memo cites numerous attempts to address relief measures for its members, yet the chief “has continuously failed to put forward any meaningful solutions to relieve stress.”

The association says Saunders has been slow to act on a number of issues, including concerns about delayed response to 911 calls, highlighted in a series of recent Global News stories.

In fact, Chief Saunders admitted to Global News there “may be room for improvement” after initially rejecting claims about ongoing problems at Communications.

The union representing Toronto Police Service officers claims a lack of leadership by the chief is jeopardizing member and public safety.

While a non-confidence vote is not binding on Chief Saunders, it underscores the growing rift between his office and many Toronto Police Association members.

The TPA notes the cancellation of recruit classes, freeze on hiring and promotions, and high attrition rate are the key drivers in a “morale crisis” among members.

Toronto Police Service declined to comment.

