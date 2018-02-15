Person of interest identified in diamond engagement ring heist

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a person of interest after a thief made off with a princess cut diamond engagement ring in Kelowna last November.

Police said that while a Kelowna family was at work and school, a burglar broke into their home in the 400-block of Farris Road on Nov. 10.

The robber stole not only the engagement ring but a wedding band, several high-end watches including a Rolex, an Apple MacBook and credit cards.

The laptop was later retrieved from a garbage can on Burne Ave.

RCMP have now released a surveillance camera image of a male person of interest wearing a camo hoodie and light-coloured sweat pants.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit the website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.