Drunk driver downs utility pole in Osoyoos

An Osoyoos man is facing an impaired driving charge after a vehicle hit a utility pole on the Highway 97 bringing traffic to a standstill.

It happened just after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness reported seeing the vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet LS, travelling south bound at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control and hit the pole.

The collision severed the pole at its base, causing it to lean over the vehicle, suspended only by the utility lines.

RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said due to the safety hazard, Highway 97 was closed to traffic in both directions.

The highway reopened several hours later after the pole was secured.

Bayda said despite the vehicle being equipped with an impaired driving interlock device, the 47-year-old driver displayed significant impaired symptoms and was taken to hospital.

Bayda said the driver later provided breath samples showing a blood alcohol concentration 2.5 times over the legal limit.

