Unredacted 2014 ICBC report says decisive government action was needed

The former BC Liberal government didn’t want you to see it, but now the Vancouver Sun has released a 2014 report warning ICBC of big financial problems ahead.

Eight different pages from the report by Ernst and Young had redactions, with recommendations former Transportation Minister Todd Stone says he didn’t even get to see.

Even current Attorney General David Eby couldn’t see them because of cabinet confidentiality rules, which former Finance Minister Mike de Jong has yet to waive.

READ MORE: David Eby asks BC Liberals for ICBC report, their leader said he’s never seen it

But citing the public interest – the Vancouver Sun has put the whole thing online.

The report warns the public auto insurer of a serious financial crunch coming their way – and suggests definitive government action.

Among the recommendations, capping minor injury payouts – like the new NDP government introduced earlier this month.

The public insurer posted a $1.3 billion loss for the 2017-18 fiscal year.