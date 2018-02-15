Traffic
February 15, 2018 8:42 am
Updated: February 15, 2018 9:50 am

Collision involving fuel truck near Omemee forces residents from homes

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

A fuel truck and a SUV collided on Sturgeon Road in Omemee on Wednesday night, sending three people to hospital.

Harrison Perkins/Special to CHEX News
Three people were taken to hospital following a head-on collision between an SUV and a propane/fuel truck on Sturgeon Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday night.

The OPP said several homes in the area of King’s Wharf Road just north of the village of Omemee were evacuated as a precaution due to fuel spilled following the collision which happened around 5:30 p.m.  The road was closed between Mustang and Cedar Glen roads.

A SUV collided with a fuel truck on Sturgeon Road on Wednesday night.

Harrison Perkins/Special to CHEX News

Sturgeon Road was closed throughout the evening for cleanup. The road reopened around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Several residents have stated they returned to their homes on Thursday morning.

— More to come

