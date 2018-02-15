Collision involving fuel truck near Omemee forces residents from homes

Three people were taken to hospital following a head-on collision between an SUV and a propane/fuel truck on Sturgeon Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday night.

The OPP said several homes in the area of King’s Wharf Road just north of the village of Omemee were evacuated as a precaution due to fuel spilled following the collision which happened around 5:30 p.m. The road was closed between Mustang and Cedar Glen roads.

Sturgeon Road was closed throughout the evening for cleanup. The road reopened around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Several residents have stated they returned to their homes on Thursday morning.

