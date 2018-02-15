Loblaws launches home delivery in London

Londoners now have the option to do their grocery shopping from the comfort of their own homes.

Loblaws is launching its home delivery service in the city Thursday.

They are partnering with American-based Instacart, an online business that hires shoppers to do your shopping for you and deliver your food.

By using the Instacart: Grocery Delivery app, shoppers can get their groceries delivered right to their home from Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstore locations in the city.

It’s a similar model as ride-sharing companies or people who deliver for take-out food services.

The service isn’t free: there’s a $3.99 delivery fee for orders more than $35, plus a 7.5 per cent service charge on the order’s total price.

Loblaws launched a click and collect service in London in August 2015, which allowed shoppers to choose their items online and pick them up at the store.

Walmart offers a grocery delivery and click and collect service in Toronto, but it has not yet expanded those services to London.

Loblaws rolled out the delivery service in Toronto in December and Vancouver one month later.

The company is launching the same service in Windsor today and expects to expand it to more cities later this year.

Both Walmart and Loblaws will be facing future competition from Amazon, which launched AmazonFresh grocery delivery in the United States, a service that hasn’t yet made its way into Canada.