Scott Thompson: Maybe it’s time we all mind our own business

It seems we are fighting a lot lately about things that really don’t warrant the attention.

The world is more divided than it has ever been and we live in a land of extremes.

Either you believe this or that — no middle ground.

One minute we are arguing about women who wear religious garments that cover their faces, the next we are complaining about those who want to expose their bare arms.

It’s really hard to keep up with what is politically correct, and not, in this country.

Do we raise the concern of oppression to women who cover themselves from head to toe except for a slit revealing their eyes, or do we respect their freedom of choice and religion to do so?

Why do we always assume we know what is right for each other?

Kim Campbell recently tweeted, “I am struck by how many women on television news wear sleeveless dresses — often when sitting with suited men. I have always felt it was demeaning to the women.

And this suggests that I am right. Bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas!

Why don’t we ever use the terms “credibility” and “gravitas” when referring to women completely covered in dark religious garb?

Speaking of suits, as a man, I’m tired of having to wear a constricting shirt and tie wrapped up in a full suit.

Why can’t I expose my arms in a business setting like women can?

What if I want to wear a nice sleeveless dress?

Maybe it’s time we took a page from our grandparents’ lives, and just mind our own business, unless someone is getting hurt.

