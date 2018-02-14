Winnipeg police investigate suspicious death of man

Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death of a man in the Spence neighbourhood.

Police were called to the 500 block of Furby Street on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. where they found a man dead.

“The mechanism of death hasn’t been determined at this point, which means we don’t know if it’s something that is not criminal or something that’s criminal,” Const. Rob Carver said.

“There is some evidence that may lead investigators to think there may be some violence associated but they’re not sure.”

No further details were released.

The investigation is ongoing by the homicide unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).