Council gives Peachland development another green light

A proposed five-storey development in Peachland is one step closer to being built.

Council voted 5-2 in favour of changing its official community plan (OCP) to allow the development to go ahead.

The PeachTree Village development was approved in January, even though it didn’t adhere to Peachland’s OCP, which caps building height at three stories.

So some angry citizens launched court action against the district for not following its own rules.

Council decided to amend the OCP to accommodate the development.

“I’m very happy that it did pass tonight, and it will be wonderful for the community once all the fear and the scare tactics settle down,” Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin said.

“It’s good for our community, and it’s going to provide jobs, and it’s going to really help with our downtown revitalization.”

Many people voiced their disapproval of the building.

Peachland resident Jack Gerow said he isn’t surprised by council’s decision.

“What offends me, is the question isn’t really three stories versus five stories. The question is the integrity of the process,” he said.

“Now what we have is a council that by a majority has lost a whole bunch of confidence, trust and respect from a large base of the community in Peachland,” he added.

The final reading of a zoning bylaw that will allow the development to move ahead will take place at the next council meeting.



