Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

We will see bands of clouds and flurries with sunny breaks in between over the next several days.

Snow amounts will vary as some areas near the border will see little or no accumulation, while parts of the Columbia will see at least 10cm.

After snow Tuesday night for most areas, we will see a brief drier spell Wednesday and Thursday morning, before another wave of snow pushes in Thursday night.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: -2 to +3C

~ Duane/Wesla