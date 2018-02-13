Who drives this truck? IIU seeks witnesses to fatal Winnipeg collision

The organization responsible for investigating police officers has put out another appeal for witnesses of an October fatal crash.

Cody Severight died after being struck by a car around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue Oct. 10. Off-duty cop Justin Holz was charged with impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) wants to speak with the occupants of a black Dodge Ram crew cab pick-up truck that was stopped at the scene of the collision.

An earlier appeal for help identifying the driver of truck was issued in November.

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver or passengers in the truck are asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.