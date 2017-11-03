Winnipeg investigators seeking witnesses of fatal hit-and-run

The Independent Investigations Unit wants to hear from two separate witnesses of the crash that took the life of 23-year-old Cody Severight October 10.

IIU investigators have been looking into the case after it was determined an off-duty cop was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck Severight.

Investigators want to speak to a person who was with Severight the night of the crash. The pair were crossing together from east to west at the intersection of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue just after 8 p.m. when the collision occurred.

They are also wanting to talk a person who was driving a dark-coloured extended cab pick-up truck at the time of the fatal incident. Police said the truck is known to have been travelling northbound on Main Street and to have stopped at the scene.

Anyone who knows the identity of either of these individuals or who has information relevant to the case is asked to contact the IIU directly at 1-844-667-6060.