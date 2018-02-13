A look at Munich’s annual carnival celebration

Munich’s fruit and vegetable vendors, dressed in colourful costumes, put on their traditional carnival dance on Shrove Tuesday Feb. 13, as hundreds of onlookers gathered in the Bavarian capital’s Viktualienmarkt square.

According to the city of Munich, “‘Fasching’ – as carnival is known here – has its origins in the dancing and pageantry which accompanied economical changes, as well as changes in the customs and festivities themselves. The tradition of Fasching remains to date.”

One reveller, who gave her name as Yvonne, said that after living in Munich for a few years, it was time to come and see the dance which might turn her into a carnival fan “after all.”

Another, who declined to be named, said that as someone from Munich it was a “must” to attend the tradition, also to show “others up north” that Bavarians too were capable of celebrating carnival.

His remarks referred to the carnival strongholds of Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz, all several hundred kilometres from Munich.