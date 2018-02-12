Japanese speedskater fails doping test, 1st of 2018 Olympic Winter Games

A Japanese short track speedskater is the first athlete to test positive at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The Anti-doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced Tuesday (South Korea time) that Kei Saito tested positive during an “out-of-competition” test.

According to CAS, Saito has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for acetazolamide, a diuretic and masking agent.

“The athlete accepted on a voluntary basis to be provisionally suspended and to leave the Olympic Village,” CAS said in a statement. “As a consequence, the athlete is provisionally suspended from competing at Pyeongchang 2018 and at any future International Skating Union competition pending the resolution of this matter.”

The agency noted that no results were affected as a result of the doping case as Saito had not yet competed.