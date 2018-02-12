Canada
Justin Trudeau calls for acknowledgement of anti-black racism in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau said Monday in Quebec that "it's time" Canadians recognize that anti-black racism and unconscious bias "do exist" and that it was time to "take action" to ensure that there is equal opportunity and treatment of black Canadians.

GATINEAU, Que. – Justin Trudeau says it’s time Canadians acknowledged that racism and unconscious bias against black people exist in this country.

And the prime minister says it’s time to take action to ensure equal opportunity and treatment of black Canadians, including doing more to recruit and elect black members of Parliament.

Trudeau made the comments in a short speech at a reception marking Black History Month.

Two weeks ago, Trudeau announced that Canada is officially recognizing the United Nations’ International Decade for People of African Descent, which emphasizes the need for research and data collection to better understand the challenges facing the black communities around the globe.

Trudeau says advocacy groups for black Canadians have complained about the over-representation of black individuals in prisons and about insufficient support for those with mental health issues.

And he says his government is committed to working with the black community to make progress on those and other challenges facing black Canadians.

