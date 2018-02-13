Scott Thompson: Patrick Brown can clear his name, but only if no more allegations arise

Former Ontario Progressive Conservative (PC) leader Patrick Brown says he has proof the allegations of sexual misconduct brought against him are false.

The language used in his weekend Facebook post seems to indicate he has the knowledge needed to clear his name and reputation, and he plans to use it.

READ MORE: Patrick Brown says in Facebook post he can disprove allegations of sexual misconduct

That certainly sounds like someone who is lawyering up for a lawsuit or two.

Considering he lost his job and future opportunity as premier of the province due to allegations that are anonymous, with no charges or complaints filed, it doesn’t take a law student to figure out he may have a case.

Take, for example, TVO host Steve Paikin who has also been accused of alleged sexual misconduct.

His employer is investigating and Paikin is still on the job while he defends himself against an identified complainant.

By contrast, Brown’s employer (the PC party) abandon him becoming judge and jury without an identified complainant or charge, forcing his exit.

I’m not shilling for Patrick Brown here, but does anyone else think something about this whole charade isn’t right?

If these allegations are proven to be false and the court of public opinion sways back to Patrick Brown, he may not be premier, but he could be owed a lot of money.

If it was a private company, the PC party could owe Brown for wrongful dismissal and CTV for ruining his future career as Ontario premier without sufficient evidence.

How much do you think it is worth for both CTV and the PC party to keep this all quiet in hopes no one questions their lack of credibility and it all conveniently goes away?

READ MORE: If Patrick Brown can clear his name, he can run for Ontario PCs: Elliott

In other words, Brown may not be leader of the province but also, he may never have to work again.

However, make no mistake, if more accusations surface this is all for not.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.