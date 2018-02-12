Montreal finance commission makes 32 recommendations to city’s capital works budget

Montreal’s finance commission has wrapped up its work studying the city’s $6.4-billion capital works budget.

#Montreal finance commission making 32 recommendations to city’s capital works budget. Many include more consultations with demerged cities and boroughs for big projects. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/nRbLW155wF — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) February 12, 2018

The 12-member commission is calling for 32 amendments to the city’s budget — a blueprint on the major infrastructure projects that Montreal is planning during the next three years.

#StLaurent Borough Mayor Alan DeSousa (middle) concerned about #Montreal debt. Tells finance commission it could reach $6 Billion by 2020 if nothing done. Fears more tax increases. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/aVjqNm2ldz — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) February 12, 2018

If adopted, the recommendations could give suburban cities and towns on the island a lot more power.

For one, the 15 demerged municipalities would have the power to oversee work on new bike paths.

That authority is welcomed by the mayor of Beaconsfield.

Georges Bourelle was frustrated last year when there were problems with the construction of a new bike lane on Elm Avenue but the mayor could do little to intervene because the project was managed by the Montreal agglomeration council — meaning, Beaconsfield had no say.

“If this [recommendation] gets accepted, we have complete control over it,” the mayor told Global News.

Another recommendation involves informing elected officials when major public works projects are no longer a top priority.

That was the case with the Cavendish Boulevard.

$13 million is being set aside during the next three years to help eventually connect the two urban boulevards — an amount far less than some anticipated.

The city needs to negotiate a deal to build on rail yards owned by CP and CN.

”Quicker we can get an agreement on a deal with the CN and CP rail yards, the quicker we can move ahead,” Saint-Laurent Borough Mayor Alan DeSousa told Global News.

#StLaurent borough mayor Alan DeSousa tells GlobalNews his concerns that little to no money aside in capital works budget of 2018-2020 for Cavendish Boulevard extension. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/5vKLbf5sX0 — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) February 12, 2018

The capital works budget will be voted by the Montreal City Council on Tuesday and by the Agglomeration Council on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Montreal finance commission makes 32 recommendations to city’s capital works budget