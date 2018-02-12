Donald Trump complains ‘Canada does not treat us right,’ threatens global tax

U.S. President Donald Trump is complaining about Canadian trade practices while threatening a tax on international imports.

The U.S. president made the remarks at the White House today while unveiling a long-awaited infrastructure plan.

He says some countries are so-called allies, but don’t act like allies when it comes to trade.

At one point, he made specific reference to Canada, saying the country does not treat its neighbour fairly when it comes to farming and border-crossing.

It’s unclear what he was referring to, although he has complained in the past about dairy controls and softwood lumber.

Trump brought back an old threat to institute some kind of tax on imports. He called it a “reciprocal tax,” and said he would have more to say about it in the coming days and months.

