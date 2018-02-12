Gord Gillies: Canada off to a great start in 2018 Winter Olympics

Go Canada– again!

As I write this, Canada has just won its first gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Editor’s Note: As of Monday afternoon Canada had won two gold medals)

We won in team figure skating. Go figure.

WATCH BELOW: Team Canada wins 4 medals Sunday in Pyeongchang, ties previous Canadian record

READ MORE: Pyeongchang 2018: Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury wins gold in men’s moguls

While the sporting events have certainly changed in 30 years, what hasn’t for me is the excitement of seeing the Maple Leaf and hearing O Canada.

Our anthem always makes me feel proud, even if I’m not sure of the new words.

Thirty years ago, I had the thrill of covering the Calgary games for TV and Radio and it remains one of the highlights of my career. While Canada didn’t win a gold medal in 1988, we put on a wonderful show and Calgary won over the world.

Our games were memorable. Who could forget Eddie the Eagle and the Jamaican bobsled team? The two sports stories would go on to become Hollywood movies.

WATCH BELOW: Young Calgary athletes celebrate Olympic spirit of Pyeongchang 2018 and Calgary 1988

READ MORE: Here’s what Canada did while you were sleeping on Day 3 of the 2018 Winter Olympics

Remember Katarina Witt? She was the East Bloc figure skating bombshell who received marriage proposals from strangers wherever she skated.

On a dare, I proposed to her when she arrived in Calgary at her first press conference. Trust me guys, you haven’t been shot down until you get shot down by an interpreter – in German.

The 1988 Olympics were wonderful for their charm and few will argue it wasn’t a great moment for Calgary and Canada. They certainly helped put the city on the map and clearly laid the groundwork for many future Olympic medals.

Admittedly, I’m basking in a golden glow and fondly reminiscing so I won’t weigh in on Calgary possibly bidding on the 2026 games. We’ll save that one for another day.