Week-long street closure near Polo Park starts Monday

As of noon Monday, Winnipeg motorists who use Empress Street will have to find an alternate route.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Empress Street, between Wellington Avenue and Sargent Avenue, will be closed to all vehicles from Feb. 12-17 to allow for building construction.

RELATED: Section of Saskatchewan Avenue to close for a year

Winnipeg Transit buses will also be detouring around the construction — click here for transit re-route and schedule information, or contact 311 by phone or by email.

Information about lane closures is available at City of Winnipeg – Regional Lane Closures.