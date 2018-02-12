Winnipeg detour
February 12, 2018 1:43 pm

Week-long street closure near Polo Park starts Monday

By Online Producer  Global News

A section of Empress Street will be closed for a week starting Feb. 12.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News
A A

As of noon Monday, Winnipeg motorists who use Empress Street will have to find an alternate route.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Empress Street, between Wellington Avenue and Sargent Avenue, will be closed to all vehicles from Feb. 12-17 to allow for building construction.

RELATED: Section of Saskatchewan Avenue to close for a year

Winnipeg Transit buses will also be detouring around the construction — click here for transit re-route and schedule information, or contact 311 by phone or by email.

Information about lane closures is available at City of Winnipeg – Regional Lane Closures.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Empress Street Winnipeg
Polo Park
Polo Park road closure
road closed Winnipeg
Sargent ave
Winnipeg detour
Winnipeg road closed
Winnipeg traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News