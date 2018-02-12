Spectacular lightning storm lights up Australian skies

Even though thousands of residents in parts of Queensland, Australia, were left without power due to a strong thunderstorm on Feb. 11, it was video of lightning strikes that had people talking.

Queensland has been dealing with a heatwave, with temperatures reaching the high 30s, according to one of the country’s local broadcasting companies, The ABC.

READ MORE: Two records for lightning strikes set in U.S. and France

The blistering heat led to a storm that brought down 500 powerlines due to strong winds. As well, local reports stated that 265,000 lightning strikes were recorded in just a few hours.

Footage uploaded to social media shows the eye-catching show that the lightning in the state brought its residents.

Video captured the memorizing lightning bolts that zapped across the sky and lit up parts of Queensland.

Fire crews were even called to the Q1, which is the tallest building in Australia, because the skyscraper was struck multiple times by lightning.

READ MORE: Ohio firefighter dies from infection 2 years after lightning strike injury

According to The ABC, winds during the storm reached more than 100 km/h, with roofs being torn off off homes.

Thousands of homes and businesses were left without power because of the thunderstorm.