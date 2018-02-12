Recipe: Blood Orange Mini Bundt Cakes
Courtesy of Pie Girl Bakes
Now that it’s 2018, we’re all probably out of our holiday cookie supply and may be a bit lost in terms of what to bake next.
Do not fret – blood orange season is here!
Every year I go pretty hard on blood orange baked goods, as the flavour is wonderful and their bright pink colour is the perfect way to brighten up grey January days. This time around, I decided to christen my new Nordicware Heritage Mini Bundt pan (thanks Grammy!) and make these mini blood orange bundt cakes!
Instead of my usual sour cream, I used creme fraiche in these cakes and I absolutely love the result. It enhances the acidity, balances the sweetness of the oranges and makes the glaze extra smooth. I also love having it in the fridge for fancy tartines;)
If you don’t have a mini bundt pan, these would also be great donuts as well! Just bake at 425F for 8 minutes instead.
Cake Ingredients – makes 8 mini bundt cake
- 2 2/3 cups all purpose flour
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- Big pinch of baking soda
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 cup salted butter, melted
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tbsp blood orange zest
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 2 eggs
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 cup blood orange juice
- 1/4 cup creme fraiche
- Juice of half a blood orange
- 2 tsp creme fraiche
- Pinch of salt
- 1 1/4 cups icing sugar
