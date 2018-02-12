The Morning Show
February 12, 2018 9:20 am

Recipe: Blood Orange Mini Bundt Cakes

By Editorial Assistant  Global News
Pie Girl Bakes
Courtesy of Pie Girl Bakes

Now that it’s 2018, we’re all probably out of our holiday cookie supply and may be a bit lost in terms of what to bake next.

Do not fret – blood orange season is here!

Every year I go pretty hard on blood orange baked goods, as the flavour is wonderful and their bright pink colour is the perfect way to brighten up grey January days.  This time around, I decided to christen my new Nordicware Heritage Mini Bundt pan (thanks Grammy!) and make these mini blood orange bundt cakes!

Instead of my usual sour cream, I used creme fraiche in these cakes and I absolutely love the result.  It enhances the acidity, balances the sweetness of the oranges and makes the glaze extra smooth.  I also love having it in the fridge for fancy tartines;)

If you don’t have a mini bundt pan, these would also be great donuts as well!  Just bake at 425F for 8 minutes instead.

Cake Ingredients – makes 8 mini bundt cake 

  • 2 2/3 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • Big pinch of baking soda
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 1/2 cup salted butter, melted
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 tbsp blood orange zest
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1 cup blood orange juice
  • 1/4 cup creme fraiche
Glaze Ingredients
  • Juice of half a blood orange
  • 2 tsp creme fraiche
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 1/4 cups icing sugar

Click here for baking instructions and further details

