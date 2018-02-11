Vancouver Canucks soar over Dallas Stars 6-0

DALLAS – Reid Boucher scored his first two goals of the season, Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for his second career shutout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Dallas Stars 6-0 on Sunday.

Vancouver took a 3-0 lead in the first 13:27. Boucher and Jake Virtanen scored unassisted, and Thomas Vanek added the third goal. Bo Horvat scored on the power play, and Boucher connected on a tip-in in the second period. Erik Gudbranson had a third-period goal.

Dallas won its previous five games, with the loss preventing the Stars from passing St. Louis for third place in the Central Division.

The Canucks had lost four in a row and had not beaten Dallas in regulation time since Feb. 21, 2013. The Stars were 13-0-1 in the previous 14 games against Vancouver.

Dallas’ Kari Lehtonen had 19 saves after replacing Ben Bishop following Horvat’s goal. Bishop allowed four goals in 20 shots.

The Canucks came out firing with 10 of the first 11 shots on goal and a 16-6 advantage for the first period.