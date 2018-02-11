Coquihalla Highway reopens after multi-vehicle crash on Family Day long weekend

The Coquihalla Highway is now fully open after a partial closure for about seven hours on Sunday.

According to Drive BC, the northbound lanes on Highway 5, about 35 kilometers south of Merritt, were shut down just after 2:30 p.m.

That’s after at least six vehicles crashed in that area.

Traffic was backed up before one southbound lane opened up shortly after the incident.

So far, no word on the cause, but the northbound lanes were said to be very icy at the time of the crash.