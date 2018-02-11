Coquihalla traffic
February 11, 2018 6:20 pm
Updated: February 12, 2018 3:50 am

Coquihalla Highway reopens after multi-vehicle crash on Family Day long weekend

By and Global News

A crash has led to traffic delays on Highway 5.

Global News
A A

The Coquihalla Highway is now fully open after a partial closure for about seven hours on Sunday.

According to Drive BC, the northbound lanes on Highway 5, about 35 kilometers south of Merritt, were shut down just after 2:30 p.m.

That’s after at least six vehicles crashed in that area.

Traffic was backed up before one southbound lane opened up shortly after the incident.

So far, no word on the cause, but the northbound lanes were said to be very icy at the time of the crash.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coquihalla crash
Coquihalla traffic
Highway 5 Crash
Highway 5 traffic
Merritt

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News