Bill Kelly: Time to end the pipeline-pinot squabble

OK, enough with the provincial hissy fits.

The prime minister needs to step in and resolve the inter-provincial squabble between British Columbia and Alberta.

B.C.’s government announced a few days ago, that they would hold up construction on the Kinder Morgan pipeline, and, in retaliation, a frustrated Alberta government subsequently banned the import of B.C. wines to their province.

READ MORE: B.C. premier says he won’t retaliate in ongoing trade fight with Alberta

Suffice to say that both moves would have a significant impact on their provincial economies.

It appears that B.C.’s NDP Premier John Horgan is playing to his political base and their anti-pipeline philosophy.

But Kinder Morgan was painstakingly negotiated, environmentally assessed and given a thumbs up by the previous provincial government and the federal government.

In fact, the pipeline is a federal jurisdiction, which is why the federal government needs to step in and put an end to this silliness.

READ MORE: ‘A flaming clown car driving off a cliff’: how you saw the Western Canada wine war

Canada is not a collection of 10 independent jurisdictions; we are a confederation governed by a federal government .

Holding up an approved pipeline project is not just a provincial issue, it has national and international implications and the prime minister must tell the B.C. premier that, whether he likes it or not, the debate is over, the decision has been made and Kinder Morgan can and will go ahead.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News